House on Indy's near south side engulfed in flames while 4 people were inside

A mother and her young child jumped to safety from a second story window when their home caught fire Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters, a mother and her 3-year-old child suffered minor injuries when a house became engulfed in flames on the near south side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Four people were inside their home in the 1300 block of Leonard Street when it caught fire late Wednesday afternoon.

A mother held her 3-year-old child as they climbed from a second-floor window to escape the fire and jumped to safety. They both fell between 8 to 10 feet before hitting the ground. Both mother and child were taken to the hospital with slight injuries.

Two firefighters also suffered slight injuries in the fire.