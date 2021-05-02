Amtrak buildings heavily damaged in overnight fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A large fire heavily damaged two storage buildings at the Amtrak Maintenance Facility in Beech Grove early Sunday morning. Nobody was hurt.
Beech Grove police first reported the fire just after 12:30 a.m. in the corrugated buildings. Firefighters arrived but did not find a working hydrant inside the facility, and needed to run lines from Emerson Avenue and use tankers to get water on the buildings. Eventually, both buildings, which housed paint and cleaning supplies, collapsed.
Hazardous materials investigators said runoff from the fire tested neutral.