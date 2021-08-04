3 firefighters injured while battling fire at 2 homes on Indy's near northwest side

Three firefighters were taken to Methodist Hospital for slight injuries but have since been released.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three firefighters had slight injuries after battling a fire that spread to two houses on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the 800 block of West 29th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on multiple reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found two homes on fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 26 minutes after the first unit got to the scene.

An IFD spokesperson said the structural integrity of the building where the fire started was compromised with multiple holes on the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A few hours later, another fire happened four blocks away and destroyed two vacant homes.

