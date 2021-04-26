Downtown apartments evacuated after mattress fire, residents displaced overnight

All 25 occupants and several pets were safely evacuated by firefighters. 13 of those who live on the third and fourth floor were displaced overnight.

INDIANAPOLIS — IFD is investigating an apartment fire that displaced more than a dozen residents early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., fire crews were called to the Blue Triangle Hall Y.W.C.A. Apartments at 725 N Pennsylvania St. for reports of a fire on the fourth floor.

When fire units arrived on scene, light smoke was visible and the fire was located on the fourth floor shortly after.

Smoke alarms and sprinklers were working.

The fire was put under control in about 20 minutes.

All 25 occupants and several pets were safely evacuated by firefighters and 13 of those who live on the third and fourth floor were displaced overnight. IFD Victims Assistance is working with Red Cross for shelter.

Water damage to 3rd and 4th floor areas of Blue Triangle Apts., 725 N Pennsylvania, after mattress fire breaks out and sprinkler systems activate. #IFD crews squeegee water from floors down stairwell so clean up process can begin. All occupants of both floors were displaced pic.twitter.com/4rS4ZBrRz6 — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) April 26, 2021

A 61-year-old man from the apartment unit where the fire originated was transported to Eskenazi for possible smoke inhalation. A building security guard was checked out and released at the scene.