Man arrested after IED found outside Terre Haute police headquarters

Terre Haute Police said an improvised explosive was placed outside their police headquarters early Saturday morning.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Police took a suspect into custody on Saturday, hours after asking the public to help identify the suspect who was wanted in connection to an investigation of an improvised explosive being found at the police department's headquarters early Saturday morning.

The Terre Haute Police Department said they had taken a suspect into custody thanks to an "overwhelming number of tips" which ultimately led to his arrest.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said at around 12:41 a.m. on Saturday officers extinguished a small fire near two double doors on the west side of the police department and found an improvised explosive device. No one was injured.

After reviewing camera footage from the area, the department released photos of a suspect and his car in the hopes that a member of the public would be able to identify the suspect and his vehicle.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday the police department said officers had taken the suspect into custody without incident.