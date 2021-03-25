Fire does heavy damage to house near Fortville Wednesday night

Damage to house on Madison Co. 1050 South was extensive from heavy smoke, fire and water.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters from Madison and Hamilton counties were called to house fire near Fortville late Wednesday night.

The fire appeared to start in the attic of the house on C.R. 1050 South near State Road 13 north of Fortville and crews from Vernon Township, Fishers, Ingalls, Lapel and Pendleton all responded around 9 p.m.

Crews found light smoke on the main level and heavy fire in the attic. They had the fire under control before 10 p.m.

No firefighters were hurt.

One person was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries not related to the fire, according to the Pendleton/Fall Creek Twp. Fire Department.

