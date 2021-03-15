Morning fire damages four Noblesville apartments

No residents were hurt but a Noblesville Police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville Police officer was injured and residents of four apartments displaced by a fire Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. Noblesville firefighters were called to the Lions Creek Apartments off Little Chicago Road near Morse Reservoir and found fire on both floors of the building at 137 Lions Creek Court South.

None of the residents were injured. A fire spokesman said the police officer was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.