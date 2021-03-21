IFD investigates 2nd fire in a month at east side duplex

Firefighters were called to a porch fire at the two story house on Feb. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called back to an east side duplex Sunday morning after putting out a porch fire there less than a month ago. This time, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the house on Keystone Avenue north of Michigan Street, and flames were burning throughout the house when they arrived just after 5:45 a.m.

Extra companies were called in, but the second floor partially collapsed before firefighters could get the fire under control about 40 minutes later.

Back on the night of Feb. 25, IFD was called to same address and found the rear porch of the duplex on fire.

Nobody was hurt in either fire. Utilities had already been turned off to the house before the second fire Sunday.

Now fire investigators are looking into the cause of the second fire.