Child critically injured in house fire on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in critical condition and a firefighter was injured after a house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 500 block of North Hamilton Avenue, near East Michigan and North Rural streets, around 1 p.m. on a report of a house fire.

Emergency crews quickly removed the child from the house, and EMS crews transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

An IFD spokesperson told 13News a firefighter was taken to a hospital due to a minor injury. The spokesperson also said two dogs died in the fire.

