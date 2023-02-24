South side apartment fire displaces residents

The Friday morning fire damaged one building at the Overlook at Valley Ridge complex off Southport Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A morning apartment fire displaced several families living in one building at the Overlook at Valley Ridge complex off Southport Road Friday.

Firefighters from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the fire with possible entrapment reported by 911 callers shortly before 7:15 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a third floor apartment.

Everybody was able to get out of the building and rescue crews reported no injuries.

Emergency responders and the Red Cross are coordinating help for residents displaced from the units damaged in the fire. IFD did not have a full accounting of the number of people displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with no damage estimate immediately available.