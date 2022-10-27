Hoosier families say they're struggling with skyrocketing energy bills

"It's outrageous and it's hurting families all over," said one AES customer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier families are struggling with skyrocketing energy bills after a recent rate hike took effect.

AES customer Bobbi Stewart said the rising rates have put a burden on her already strained wallet.

"It's outrageous and it's hurting families all over," she said.

Stewart was on medical leave for three months, suffering from long-term COVID and memory issues. During that time, she forgot to pay her bill and her electricity was temporarily cut off. After she paid that bill, AES tacked on a $320 reconnection fee, bringing the bill's total to $503.14.

"I could pay it in full, but then I have to choose between this bill and groceries," said Stewart.

That bill is going to take most - if not all - the money from Stewart's emergency fund. Now she's worried about how she will keep up when the next bill arrives.

"I get on my kids all the time and say, 'Please turn this stuff off, please', then there are times when I say, 'Don't use anything at all' because every second is charging us," said Stewart.

She said they're not using much more power compared to this time last year, but her bill has continued to skyrocket.

A representative with AES said the increase is driven by the rising market cost of fuel.

With winter and the holidays approaching, Stewart said this is the worst possible time for any kind of increase.