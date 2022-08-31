AES Indiana customers to see 'fuel adjustment charge' on utility bills

The company says the charge is "related to rising prices of fuels, such as natural gas and coal."

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana customers will see a price jump the next time they look at their utility bill.

The hike isn't because you're using more energy. AES says fuel costs are going up.

AES tells us customers should expect their bills to temporarily go up by about 12%

The said it's not something they are making money on. According to AES, natural gas and coal prices have gone up substantially over the past year, and the price hikes are related to those increases.

AES's Kelly Young said it's something that customers see every so often with a fuel adjustment charge.

"This is something that all utilities are faced with, all utilities here in Indiana," Young said. "It's based on the varying price of fuels and purchased power costs, so those costs fluctuate. They go up and down, and they are based on that cost of fuel."

Young said AES knows customers are seeing prices go up elsewhere as well, and that's why they have resources for customers who will feel the pinch when prices jump.

"I know increases hurt every time, so we do acknowledge that. We do have programs in place that we want to help our customers manage their energy costs," said Young.

How can customers save on their bills? AES has these resources for making sure your home is the most energy efficient it can be, and other tips on ways to save.

