Citizens Energy Group warns customers of average $90 rate hike for winter season

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group is preparing its customers for a rate hike that's projected to cost people an average of $90 over the next five months.

The utility company, which services about 900,000 people in the Indianapolis area, said it expects natural gas heating bills to increase an average of about $18 per month for the five-month winter heating season.

Assuming temperatures are normal, Citizens estimates that the total average natural gas bill for the November through March heating season will be about $555, compared to $465 last winter.

The company said that the war in Ukraine is partially to blame for the rising cost of utilities.

Natural gas prices have been surging since February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The company said that the gradual restriction of natural gas supplies has increased demand for other types of natural gas, which has resulted in natural gas prices more than doubling since last fall.

"While we have been able to shield customers from the full impact of higher natural gas prices, we know many customers are struggling financially under the burdens of inflation, especially for essentials such as food, clothing and gasoline," said Jeffrey Harrison, president and CEO of Citizens Energy Group. "That’s why we are increasing our efforts to assist customers in need through our Warm Heart Warm Home Foundation and other assistance sources."

Where to get help

Citizens says Marion County residents who need help paying their utility bill should see if they're eligible for the Indiana Energy Assistance Program (EAP).

Customers who qualify for EAP will automatically receive an up to 25% discount on their gas bill. People eligible for EAP can also qualify for Citizens' Low-Income Customer Assistance Program, which helps lower wastewater bills.