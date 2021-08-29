Homicide detectives investigate death near Eagle Creek Park

IMPD said the death "doesn't appear natural" and called homicide investigators to the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives launched a death investigation on Sunday near a park on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 8300 block of West 56th Street, near Eagle Creek Park and Reed Road.

Officers were called to the area at around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a death investigation.

