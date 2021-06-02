Eagle Creek Park welcomes baby barn owl

Obi got his name because he was born on May 4 — National Star Wars Day — so the park staff voted to name him after Obi-Wan Kenobi.

INDIANAPOLIS — Say hello to Obi!

Eagle Creek Park has adopted a baby barn owl named Obi, who is 57 days old as of Wednesday, June 2.

He was hatched and raised by the Propagation Department at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri.

Obi got his name because he was born on May 4 — National Star Wars Day — so the park staff voted to name him after Obi-Wan Kenobi. Also, Obi is a combination of his parents' names, Orion and Baby.

According to Indy Parks & Recreation, Obi will be raised to become an education ambassador to provide educational and entertaining shows for large audiences and to inspire visitors to conserve his species.

Obi will join a team of "Raptor Ambassadors" at the Eagle Creek Ornithology Center, including Lewis the Barred Owl, Matilda the Turkey Vulture, Freyja the Peregrine Falcon and Carson the Bald Eagle, who was born last year.