Construction workers find kittens in new Hendricks County jail

DANVILLE, Ind. — You’ve heard of jail birds. How about jail kittens?
Hendricks County Sheriff Brett Clark has five of them — for now — after construction workers discovered the litter in the new jail facility this week.
A feral cat somehow found her way into the building and gave birth to the kittens, where they were found on Wednesday.
"Those guys were so nice," Clark said, referring to the construction workers. "They took the time to box them up, put them in a little box with paper towels … that was the most fun part for me was to see the interest of these big construction guys who were so concerned about them."
Two are named Bonnie and Clyde.
A sheriff's office employee is taking care of them for now. She bottle feeds them in her office every few hours.
They'll all eventually go to the local animal shelter to find their forever homes.
Sheriff Clark said he'd love to adopt them but he's already got two cats of his own.
