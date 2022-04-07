IACS removes 28 animals from south side home

Officers removed 10 cats and 18 dogs over care and treatment violations, but the animals are not up for adoption.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) removed 28 animals from a south side home on Wednesday.

Animal control officers were called to a home to assist the Marion County Public Health Department.

It was there that they came across violations of care and treatment for animals at the home. Officers removed 10 cats and 18 dogs, but the animals are not up for adoption. That's creating a real strain at the already crowded shelter.

"Taking in these extra animals means we have zero kennels available for other animals who may need to come to the shelter," said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. "We are encouraging anyone in the community to come and adopt to help us free up some kennel space."