Indiana nursing homes collecting supplies for Ukrainians impacted by war

The facilities in Crawfordsville and West Lafayette aren't only collecting the usual necessities, they're also looking for fun activities for children.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The situation in Ukraine is prompting many Hoosiers into action, hoping to find ways to help.

Nursing homes in Crawfordsville and West Lafayette are getting residents and the community involved, organizing a collection to help those Ukrainians impacted by the war.

"When we saw what was going on in Ukraine, it was an automatic thing to want to be able to give back and be able to take care of somebody," said Kristi Salmon, business development director at The Lane House nursing home.

Inside The Lane House nursing home in Crawfordsville, the war happening half a world away in Ukraine is hitting home for many of the residents and staff.

"You know, they may be a veteran from a war, so they know what it feels like to possibly be displaced or in the middle of chaos they way they are in Ukraine right now," Salmon said.

Seeing those horrifying images of the destruction and death there led them to take action here, Salmon said.

"It's devastating," Salmon said. "I mean and to hear about all the children that have lost their lives and the ones that are living underground. If somehow, somebody can get a coloring book or a game or a sweater to them, then at least we're doing something to help."

They've opened up the call here and at the Heritage Healthcare Nursing Home in West Lafayette, taking donations to help the men, women and children impacted by the war.

So far, they've getting plenty of donations coming in, like washcloths and socks, but what they really need are more medical supplies. The community has responded in force, dropping off bags and boxloads filled with supplies.

The action they're taking to help is energizing residents.

"They are excited," she said. "A lot of them are hanging out by the front door because they want to see what's coming next."

Salmon said both she and the residents feel grateful they can make an impact and feel happy to see the community standing behind them, ready to help.

"You know, everything helps. It matters," Salmon said.

Want to help?

They're looking for easy-to-ship supplies like gloves, masks, first aid supplies, diapers, wipes, toiletries, toothbrushes and toothpaste, blankets, vitamins, baby formula, flashlights, children’s activities (such as coloring books, crayons, etc.), paper products and new clothing such as socks and underwear.