Elwood pastor killed in head-on crash

The two-vehicle accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 37 at State Road 128.

According to our partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin, the two-vehicle accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 37 at State Road 128, which is south of Elwood.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the victim of the crash was 41-year-old Benjamin Capshaw, pastor of Elwood Central Wesleyan Church.

Witnesses told the Herald Bulletin Capshaw's Honda SUV abruptly crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Both Capshaw's vehicle and the semi became engulfed in flames, the sheriff's department said. He died at the scene.

A passenger in the tractor-trailer, which police said was driven by 43-year-old Frank Powers of Cicero, was treated for injuries at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Elwood.

In a Facebook post, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones remembered Capshaw, a pastor in the city, as "a man who has always put the needs – especially the spiritual needs – of others in front of his own."

"In our greatest times of need, Pastor Ben was always there. In our greatest times of joy, Pastor Ben was always there," Jones wrote. "His faith was fiercely strong, and his commitment and love for our city, especially our youth was evident in his words and actions."

Capshaw is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their two sons, Isaac and Noah.

Several people who knew Capshaw shared their memories with the Herald Bulletin Thursday evening.

"He was really funny and always joking and smiling," said Everett Dickey, who played in a softball league with the pastor. "He was the light of the room — every room he walked in. He touched everyone’s heart."

The crash remains under investigation.