Hamilton County Sheriff's Office launches new body camera program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County deputies will soon add body cameras to their uniform, in an effort that the sheriff said he hopes will enhance safety, accountability and transparency.

Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush announced the launch of a new body-worn camera program Wednesday.

As part of the program, deputies will be using the Motorola Solutions V300 continuous-operation body-worn cameras on service calls across all shifts.

The durable, high-definition cameras will be worn on the front of deputies' uniforms. They're Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS-enabled, Quakenbush said, and they upload the video and audio captured to a secure cloud-based site where videos can be reviewed.

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office welcomes the addition of this critical technology to our agency,” said Quakenbush. “We are confident that the use of body-worn cameras by our deputies will enhance safety, promote accountability, assist in prosecutions and provide a transparent unbiased view of interactions between our deputies and the community we serve.”

The sheriff's office awarded the contract to Motorola Solutions last year following a competitive trial process, Quakenbush said.