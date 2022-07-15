WATCH: Lost goat leads Cumberland officers on backyard chase

Police and Animal Control officers are still trying to find out to whom the goat belongs.
CUMBERLAND, Indiana — A goat in Cumberland gave police a run for their money Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Cumberland Police Department, officers were notified of a possibly injured goat between homes on Woodlark Drive. Officers found the goat in a backyard, but the owner of the residence didn't know who owned the animal.
Cumberland Police Capt. Crooke and an officer with Marion County Animal Care & Control tried to wrangle the goat to provide medical care and try to find its owner.
A body-worn camera shows the officers chasing the goat through the yard, eventually capturing it in a towel.
The officers found that the goat was not hurt, just lost, but they still were not able to determine who owned the animal. It is being held and well-fed, police said.
If you know the goat's owner, contact Marion County Animal Care & Control.