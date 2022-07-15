WATCH: Lost goat leads Cumberland officers on backyard chase

OFFICERS DETAIN GOAT FOR QUESTIONING! This morning, Officers were alerted to a possibly injured goat in between some homes along Woodlark Drive. Captain Crooke II arrived and found the goat in the back yard of a residence. The goat did not belong to the resident and it was unknown who the animal belonged to. Captain Crooke and Marion County Animal Care & Control Officer believed the goat to be in need of medical assistance and had to wrangle him so that he could be cared for and find out where he belongs. This video shows Captain Crooke and Animal Care & Control, very skillfully, detaining the goat. THANKFULLY, the goat was not injured and just happened to be lost. He is being well fed and made comfortable until proper ownership can be found. If you know where the goat belongs, please contact us or Marion County Animal Care & Control. No Officers or Animals were hurt during this incident. #CumberlandPDIN This video is property of the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department. Song Credit: The Benny Hill Show Theme Song