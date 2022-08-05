Kristin Johnson is a single mother with two children who has had a tough year. Thanks to Greasy Spoon owner Max Bozeman II, maybe things will start to turn around.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEARLAND, Texas — A single mother is grateful after receiving what she calls a life-changing gift on Mother's Day.

Kristin Johnson is a single mother with two children. She's had a tough year. She escaped a violent relationship, her truck was stolen and her brother and father died within months of each other.

"Some days I feel like breaking down and I can't get through anymore. I have a serious conversation with God and I know my worth and know that I have a greater purpose here than the season of what's going on right now," Johnson said.

That's where the owner of the Greasy Spoon restaurant in Pearland, Max Bozeman II, comes in. He said he's been inspired by many single mothers throughout his life and he wanted to do something for someone in need. He started a giveaway and opened it up for applications. He said he got more than 200 applications for the car, but Johnson's story stood out and she was chosen as the winner.

Johnson said the gift is a new opportunity for her to get her life back on track.