Meet Topper! Holcombs add kitten to family

INDIANAPOLIS — Say hello to the first cat of Indiana!

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet, have added a kitten to the family.

Topper took over the Twitter account of the first dog of Indiana, Henry Holcomb, to make the announcement.

The cat is outta the bag! 🐱

Hello, Hoosiers and Henry fans. My name is Topper and I live at the Governor’s Residence with my family.

I’m 4 months old and I have been a Holcomb for 5 weeks. pic.twitter.com/n4jqb4eRfg — Henry Holcomb (@FirstDogHenry) August 12, 2021

The kitten is 4 months old and has been a member of the Holcomb family for five weeks.

In a follow-up tweet, Topper said she got her name from her enjoyment of climbing to the tip-top of trees.

And yes, there's an adorable video of Topper trying to catch a mouse toy pinned to a map of Indiana on the wall.

I have many cat toys that I could play with, but the curtain pulls and a ball of tape my Mom made for me offer endless hours of entertainment. pic.twitter.com/87EsB5sGbV — Henry Holcomb (@FirstDogHenry) August 12, 2021

Henry, a 10-year-old miniature schnauzer, recently had surgery after tearing his cruciate ligament.