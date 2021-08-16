x
Meet Topper! Holcombs add kitten to family

Topper is 4 months old and has been living with the Holcombs for five weeks.
Credit: Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb welcomed a new pet to the Governor's Mansion. Topper joins First Dog Henry as the family's pets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Say hello to the first cat of Indiana!

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet, have added a kitten to the family.

Topper took over the Twitter account of the first dog of Indiana, Henry Holcomb, to make the announcement.

The kitten is 4 months old and has been a member of the Holcomb family for five weeks.

In a follow-up tweet, Topper said she got her name from her enjoyment of climbing to the tip-top of trees.

And yes, there's an adorable video of Topper trying to catch a mouse toy pinned to a map of Indiana on the wall.

Henry, a 10-year-old miniature schnauzer, recently had surgery after tearing his cruciate ligament.

