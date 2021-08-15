Teen arrested for his role in east side shooting of 15-year-old girl

IMPD told 13News that the girl said she was on the porch with some friends when two guys walked up and fired shots.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The above video is from a July 16, 2021, report on the shooting that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

Police arrested a 17-year-old for his alleged role in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl who said she was on her porch on the east side of Indianapolis last month when she was shot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers made the arrest on Friday, almost one month after the girl was shot.

According to police, officers were sent to North Jefferson Avenue, just north of Washington Street, right before 1 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

Police say the 15-year-old girl told them she was on the porch with some friends when two guys walked up and fired shots. When officers got to the area, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives have been investigating ever since. They say at least one witness was cooperative during the investigation.

Detectives arrested the 17-year-old for his alleged role in the shooting on Friday, Aug. 13.