Little girl's Make-A-Wish will come true thanks to Fishers fundraiser

It's been a tough few years for Grace and her family. That's why a church is raising money to help Grace's dream of going to Disney World with her family a reality.

FISHERS, Ind. — A little girl's wish will come true thanks to a wiffle ball tournament at a small church in Fishers.

The game on Saturday was for a 6-year-old girl named Grace who is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

"We got the diagnosis back in 2019," Grace's father Jon Wiest said, "and we're coming to the tail end of her treatment."

Grace's Make-A-Wish is a trip to Disney World with her family.

Journey Lutheran Ministries makes it their mission every year to help kids get their wish. So far, they've raised $13,000 for Grace.

The church's pastor, Jon Van Sliedrecht, said the church tries to go beyond making each kid's wish come true.

"We connect with Make-A-Wish, who provides us families in our community who we can love on not just to make their wish happen but when they're sick we can visit them in the hospital," said Sliedrecht.

For Wiest and his family, the community coming together to support Grace means the world.

"It means so much to our family," Wiest said."We have four girls and we've been through some difficult times. God has brought us through and the communities come together and it's a beautiful thing."