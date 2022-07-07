Good News: Half Liter BBQ

Dave met with customers and crew of a Broad Ripple restaurant this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Broad Ripple this week, meeting customers at Half Liter BBQ. The assignment was finding people who wanted to talk about the good things going on in their lives, but Dave didn't miss the opportunity to also sample the tasty menu items.

Eddie Sahm delivered a table full of his restaurant's treats.

"This spot does barbecue," Sahm said. "Mixed other stuff, too, but a lot of smoked meats and fun food to eat."

The brisket grilled cheese is a best seller.

"Melted. Smoked brisket, onions. That's our homemade bread," Sahm said.

"You keep talking. I'm gonna eat it," said Dave.

Sahm shared some great news about his family.

"We have a 5-week-old, soon to be 6 weeks old, baby Leona. We call her Bertie," he said.

A smiling William was excited to share his good news.

"I'll have two years of sobriety on July 15. A lot of gratitude," he said.

We also met a woman who is about to embark on a new career.

"I was hired to be the head girls basketball coach at Lafayette Jeff High School, so that's exciting."

You can see more of Dave's visit to Half Liter BBQ in the media player above, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.