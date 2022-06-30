Tell Us Your Good News: Nora

Dave Calabro took his search for your positive, uplifting stories to a north side Kroger store.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro was on the north side this week, taking his search for your positive, uplifting stories to the Kroger in Nora.

One young man stopped by to share his excitement about this year's Special Olympics.

"Oh cool! Are you on the Special Olympics team?" Dave asked

"Yeah, softball, bowling and track!" he replied.

Dave's next visitor was happy to share some positive medical news.

"I just left the doctor's office and I have a clean bill of health," she said. "When you get as old as I am, that's really good news," she said, laughing.

Nathaniel said he was grateful for golf.

"Yes sir, my game has gotten better," he said. "I was out practicing yesterday. My putting's up, my chipping's up. I'm gonna break 80 this year!"

Dave also ran into an excited pro hockey fan.

"My Avalanche brought home the Stanley Cup, baby!" she said.