Gleaners Food Bank sets million-gallon goal with 'Winners Give Milk' drive

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Greatest Spectacle in Racing approaches, the "greatest milk drive in history" is underway.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana wants to source and distribute a million gallons of milk in 2022 in the "Winners Give Milk Drive."

In May and June, the goal is to collect funds for 20,000 gallons, one for every visitor to Gleaners' on-site pantry during those months.

It's part of the food bank's ongoing "No One Runs on Empty" campaign.

The American Dairy Association is partnering with Gleaners in their effort to provide a million gallons of milk to communities in need by the end of the year.

"Produce, meat and dairy are the top items needed by those we serve," said Joseph Slater, Gleaners' CFO/COO. "In fact, the average food-insecure family receives two gallons of milk each year. This year, we're committed to doing something about that."

IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean volunteered at Gleaners Wednesday to help highlight the cause. He'll be driving the No. 28 Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Honda in the 2022 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

You can help by texting MILK to 55-433.

It's time for the Greatest Milk Drive in history! We're sourcing and distributing 1,000,000 gallons of milk in 2022 and we need your help to get it started! Learn more at https://t.co/EdveMZz6iS. #WinnersDrinkMilk #WeFeedIND pic.twitter.com/1Dae9g40HD — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (@GleanersFBIndy) May 11, 2022