Volunteers wanted: Help needed at Gleaners Food Bank

The food bank is seeing more people in need of home delivery during the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a shortage at Gleaners Food Bank, but not of food. Gleaners is putting out the all-call for volunteers to step up as soon as possible.

There's an immediate need for helping hands Friday, Jan. 14. Gleaners needs volunteers to pack boxes that will be delivered throughout next week.

Gleaner typically relies on more than 600 volunteers a week. However, increasing COVID-19 cases are making it harder to keep their operation going.

There are fewer volunteers right now due to the spread of the omicron variant forcing many to cancel shifts. More people need home delivery service.

"Those home delivery numbers are going up significantly," said Sarah Estell with Gleaners. "So we need about 1,000 boxes a week packed in order to be able to meet the need."

Estell said it's been several months since the food bank has seen a need for volunteers as desperately as it does now.

"The omicron variant seems to be hitting so many families right now, and that has put us in a position where for the first time, we may be in a position where we don't have the boxes needed by our neighbors. We're hoping those who are healthy will hear our plea and take a couple of hours to help those who are isolated, quarantining, or lack transportation."

Volunteers are needed Friday morning from 8:30 to 11:30. Sign up online here.