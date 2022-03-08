Gen Con brings $57M to Indianapolis economy

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50,000 people were in Indianapolis for "The Best Four Days in Gaming."
Gen Con, the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America, returned Aug. 4-7 to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for four days of playing games, shopping in the exhibit hall, cosplaying, enjoying local food and beverages, and connecting with fans from Indianapolis and around the world.
"Our goal this year was a return to the level of scale and spectacle that make Gen Con a can't-miss annual event for gaming fans from around the world, and we absolutely feel we achieved that," Gen Con President David Hoppe said in a news release. "We're grateful to our tens of thousands of attendees, exhibitors, event organizers, and local partners who made this year a truly special 55th edition of The Best Four Days in Gaming."
The convention's 55th running generated an estimated $57.4 million in economic activity for restaurants, hotels and other local businesses in Indianapolis, according to organizers.
"For nearly two decades, Gen Con has held its amazing event in Indy. And, as Gen Con has grown in size, so has our city," said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. "Our entire community loves welcoming Gen Con's attendees, and we look forward to seeing them again in 2023 and beyond."
RELATED: 'Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated' | Gen Con criticizes Indiana abortion ban bill
Everyone in attendance was required to show proof of vaccination to attend and wear masks while inside Gen Con-controlled areas.
Gen Con will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6, 2023.
