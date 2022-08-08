Elwood McDonald's to donate 50% of sales Wednesday in honor of Officer Shahnavaz

The restaurant, located at 7340 State Road 28, will donate 50% of its sales to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ELWOOD, Ind. — The McDonald's in Elwood is honoring fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz by donating a portion of its sales to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant, located at 7340 State Road 28, will donate 50% of its sales to the nonprofit based in Noblesville.

"Officer Shahnavaz was simply doing his job, protecting his community, when a senseless act of violence robbed him of the life and career he deserved," McDonald's owner/operator Reggie Jones said. "The Shahnavaz family is hurting. The Elwood community is hurting. We hope that this small act can help support them during this time."

Donations can also be made in-person at McDonald's on Wednesday, as well as at First Merchants Bank branches or IndianaFallen.org.

All of the donations the nonprofit receives go directly to surviving family members of Indiana police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The 24-year-old officer was shot during a traffic stop the morning of July 31 and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April, had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.