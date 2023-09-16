Geist Half Marathon, 5K begins

The 2023 event will bring runners a new route for the 5K (3.1 miles) along the new Geist Waterfront Park.

FISHERS, Ind. — Runners here in central Indiana won't have to wait until next year's Indy Mini Marathon to race.

Saturday morning kicks off the Geist Half Marathon and 5K. The popular race co-produced by Vision Event Management and the City of Fishers is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

The 2023 event will bring runners a new route for the 5K (3.1 miles) along the new Geist Waterfront Park.

The race begins at 7 a.m. with 13 News' Angela Buchman emceeing the event.

There is also virtual options for those who want to run along at home for both races.

Jake Reardon McSoley, Director of Recreation and Wellness for the City of Fishers, shared "The 5K course has had a significant upgrade. We are now kind of adjusting it to get through the brand new Geist Waterfront Park. Very scenic."

The half marathon course remains the same, highlighting 14 different views of Geist Reservoir.

Typically held in the spring, the race was moved to mid-September to better accommodate the regional running schedule, construction projects along the route and cooler race-day temperatures.

The 5K women's race winner is Natasha Ringenberg.

First female finisher for the 5k, congrats to Natasha Ringenberg! 🎉🏁 Posted by Geist Half Marathon on Saturday, September 16, 2023

The 5K men's race winner is Emmanuel Tello.

5K first place goes to Emmanuel Tello! 🏁🏁 WOOHOO 🎉🎉🎉 Posted by Geist Half Marathon on Saturday, September 16, 2023