Registration open for 2024 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

More than 20,000 participants are expected for the 48th running of the event May 4, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Registration for the 2024 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is open.

More than 20,000 participants are expected for the 48th running of the event May 4.

The course starts and finishes in downtown Indianapolis and includes a lap at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Participants can even pause to kiss the bricks.

The course features 100 entertainers along the way and is filled with volunteers.

The Mini-Marathon was named "America's Best Half Marathon" by USA Today's 10Best and recognized as one of "America's Most Iconic Races" by Runners World.

Participants will come from all 50 states and more than 16 countries.

Registration as of Sept. 15 is $75. You can register for the mini-marathon, 5K or Miler Series by clicking here.

PHOTOS: 2023 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon | Finish line 1/35

2/35

3/35

4/35

5/35

6/35

7/35

8/35

9/35

10/35

11/35

12/35

13/35

14/35

15/35

16/35

17/35

18/35

19/35

20/35

21/35

22/35

23/35

24/35

25/35

26/35

27/35

28/35

29/35

30/35

31/35

32/35

33/35

34/35

35/35 1 / 35

Mini Ambassadors

Mini Ambassador applications are also open until Oct. 1 and can be accessed by clicking here.

Ambassadors offer encouragement, inclusivity, motivation, and inspiration to others as they represent and promote the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Duties and Responsibilities

Demonstrate a positive attitude, foster a sense of community, and be respectful to each other, the 500 Festival staff, volunteers, and other participants

Required participation in the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and the 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy, whether in-person or virtual.

Recruit a minimum of 10 participants for the Indy Mini using your unique referral code

Include “#IndyMiniAmb” in at least one social media bio

Have a strong social media presence including: Post regarding the Indy Mini on your platforms a minimum of twice per month Announce that you have been selected as an Indy Mini Ambassador on at least one platform Engage with participants in the 2024 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Facebook group

Recruit a minimum of 5 volunteers for any 500 Festival event or program

Complete at least one (1) volunteer session at the Mini-Marathon Expo

Attend all Indy Mini Ambassador meetings

Perks and Benefits