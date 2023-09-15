x
HS Football

Indiana high school football scores | Sept. 15, 2023

High school football scores from Week 5 of the IHSAA season on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 on Operation Football.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023: 

Adams Central 35, Heritage 0

Columbus East 42, New Albany 13

Delphi 42, Tri-Central 7

E. Central 42, Batesville 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24

Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21

Greenfield 47, Shelbyville 0

Indpls Chatard 28, Columbus North 3

Indpls Lutheran 49, Cascade 13

Indpls Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13

Kokomo 35, Marion 20

Lafayette Catholic 49, Tipton 7

Lafayette Harrison 51, Anderson 7

Lapel 42, N. Decatur 7

Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 6

N. Putnam 48, Cloverdale 0

N. Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14

Northeastern 60, Union City 14

Northridge 43, Goshen 6

Northview 41, Owen Valley 7

Northwestern 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7

Rochester 44, Cass 6

S. Decatur 55, Southside Home School 8

S. Vermillion 50, Covington 14

Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20

Spring Valley 46, Salem 11

Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3

