Indiana high school football scores | Sept. 15, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023:
Adams Central 35, Heritage 0
Columbus East 42, New Albany 13
Delphi 42, Tri-Central 7
E. Central 42, Batesville 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24
Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21
Greenfield 47, Shelbyville 0
Indpls Chatard 28, Columbus North 3
Indpls Lutheran 49, Cascade 13
Indpls Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13
Kokomo 35, Marion 20
Lafayette Catholic 49, Tipton 7
Lafayette Harrison 51, Anderson 7
Lapel 42, N. Decatur 7
Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 6
N. Putnam 48, Cloverdale 0
N. Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14
Northeastern 60, Union City 14
Northridge 43, Goshen 6
Northview 41, Owen Valley 7
Northwestern 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7
Rochester 44, Cass 6
S. Decatur 55, Southside Home School 8
S. Vermillion 50, Covington 14
Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20
Spring Valley 46, Salem 11
Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3