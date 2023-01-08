Funeral arrangements set for Deputy Timothy Guyer, who died at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Deputy Timothy Guyer, 49, did not report in the morning of Aug. 1, and he was found unresponsive.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Funeral arrangements are set for Deputy Timothy Guyer, who died Aug. 1 while at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

The arrangements are as follows:

Gathering of family and friends

Monday, Aug. 7 from 2-8 p.m. at Fair Haven Christian Church in Franklin

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Fair Haven Christian Church in Franklin

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Greenlawn Cemetery

Indiana State Police is investigating the death.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office Dep. Timothy Guyer did not report to breakfast Aug. 1. When people went to check on Guyer, they found him unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Guyer died.

“They gave immediate live-saving measures for him, CPR, AED and so forth, and were not able to revive him,” said Tim Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Guyer died from a medical emergency. The Hendricks County coroner will determine an official cause of death.

“At this point, very preliminarily, it appears this was a medical issue that led to this untimely death. There is no foul play suspected,” said Sgt. John Perrine, with Indiana State Police.

Guyer was 49 years old and from Johnson County. He was a husband and father to four kids. He was also a volunteer coach at Indian Creek Middle and High Schools, helping with wrestling, baseball and football.

The new deputy was set to graduate in two weeks from the academy. According to officials, Guyer was fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a deputy.

“He had a dream that he wanted to be a Johnson County deputy. I spoke with him several times prior to him actually being sworn in as one,” said Major Andy Fisher, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. “He was a faith-based individual, very much a family man, and he just wanted to do something besides work for his business.”

He was sworn in back in December 2022 with Johnson County and was attending training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as a deputy.

Guyer was part of 172 men and women in the latest recruit class. His death is considered a line-of-duty death.

Guyer’s patrol vehicle will be parked in front of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 1091 Hospital Road in Franklin for the public to pay their respects to him and his service with the sheriff’s office. Members of the public are welcome to leave their sympathies and remembrances at his vehicle.

As Guyer's body was escorted from the ILEA on Tuesday, he was honored by everyone present at the academy for his service.