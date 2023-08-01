Colts offering $40 tickets for 40 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating 40 days until the kickoff of the team's 40th season in Indianapolis with a special offer.
For 40 hours — Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. — fans can get $40 tickets to home games, while supplies last.
The offer can be redeemed through the Colts' website or Ticketmaster.
Here is the Colts' home schedule for the upcoming season:
- Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Chicago Bears at 7 p.m. (preseason)
- Sunday, Sept 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m.
- December TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.
- January TBD vs. Houston Texans