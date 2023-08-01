x
Indianapolis Colts

Colts offering $40 tickets for 40 hours

Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. attempts a catch in front of Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The pass was ruled incomplete. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating 40 days until the kickoff of the team's 40th season in Indianapolis with a special offer.

For 40 hours — Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. — fans can get $40 tickets to home games, while supplies last.

The offer can be redeemed through the Colts' website or Ticketmaster.

Here is the Colts' home schedule for the upcoming season:

  • Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Chicago Bears at 7 p.m. (preseason)
  • Sunday, Sept 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m.
  • December TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.
  • January TBD vs. Houston Texans

