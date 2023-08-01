Colts offering $40 tickets for 40 hours

For 40 hours — Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. — fans can get $40 tickets to home games, while supplies last.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating 40 days until the kickoff of the team's 40th season in Indianapolis with a special offer.

The offer can be redeemed through the Colts' website or Ticketmaster.

Here is the Colts' home schedule for the upcoming season: