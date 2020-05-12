From sports to theater, high school extracurriculars are finding ways to adapt

As high school sports move indoors, they're facing new challenges.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Friday night basketball game would usually fill the stands, but this season, there's more space between fans. Many are asked to stay at home.

As sports move indoors for the winter season, schools are facing new challenges.

Indiana health officials are requiring schools in counties in "orange" status to limit capacity to 25 percent. Schools in "red" counties must limit attendance to players, coaches and parents.

The IHSAA commissioner said schools need to look at the data in their communities and adjust accordingly. Many districts are doing that and are only allowing parents and players to enter.

Speedway athletics was just one of several high schools that tweeted a live stream of its game to help keep fans at home.

And it’s not just sports.

High school theater departments are adjusting, too. Shortridge High School put on a virtual adaption of the play “Clue”. Students played their characters from their homes through Zoom. It included sound effects, creative blocking and even some character interactions.

“Learning how to use all the different video programs has been a challenge that we’ve had to overcome,” said Shelby Myers, the school's theater director.