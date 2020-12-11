Spectator limitations coming to winter sports, other activities

New restrictions will affect winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities and events.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Sunday, Indiana is moving away from Stage 5 of its reopening plan and will focus on pandemic restrictions for counties based on the state’s color-coded metrics map.

New restrictions will affect winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities and events, which includes sports.

If you play a sport in an “orange” county, all school winter games will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Recreational leagues and tournaments can continue but will be limited to only players, required personnel and parents/guardians.

If you play a sport in a “red” county, there are tighter guidelines. All school winter games will be limited to players, required personnel and parents/guardians. The same goes for recreational leagues and tournaments.

“If this is just one more sacrifice for making sure that our kids have a safe and healthy and happy life, so be it,” said Matt Hasbrook while dropping off his sons for basketball practice at Grand Park.

At Grand Park, soccer teams were wrapping up their season before moving indoors. Parents there hope the training can continue as normal if everyone follows the rules.

“If not, would we go back to practicing in the basement via Zoom, as we did in the spring, which isn’t very effective?” said Chris Cunningham.

These rules also apply to IHSAA winter sports. With a few weeks left of high school football, the state said IHSAA football games in “orange” counties can continue with previous guidelines, but “red” counties will need to limit spectators.

The state is also working with Marion County public health officials to develop a limited spectator plan for the state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

No matter the county, the state is requiring everyone to wear a mask during all games. Athletes are exempt when they are participating in the sport.