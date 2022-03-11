Food delivery robots begin service on Ball State University campus

A fleet of 24 robots was launched this week, taking food, snack and drink orders.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Robots are roaming across Ball State University's campus in Muncie.

It's all for food delivery.

The fleet of 24 robots was launched this week. They take orders for delivery from campus dining spots.

Food delivery robots have arrived at @BallState and I had the pleasure this morning of receiving the first on-campus delivery—a box of fresh donuts from North Dining Hall! pic.twitter.com/3CQkeI4zDY — Geoffrey S. Mearns (@PresidentMearns) November 2, 2022

“The Starship robots provide our students, faculty and staff, and campus visitors a safe and effective way to have food delivered to their location,” said Karen Adkins, senior director of auxiliary services for dining, catering and events. “This will make for a more enjoyable campus experience while saving time for those who use the service.”

According to the school, the robots have six wheels and obstacle detection that uses 12 cameras, ultrasonic sensors and radar. They don't operate on gas and are zero-emission.

The devices have a capacity equivalent to three shopping bags full of goods.

The program is exclusively for people on campus who use the the mobile app.

