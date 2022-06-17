Ball State University announces no cost increases for room and board in 2022-23 academic year

MUNCIE, Ind. — For the second year, Ball State University decided not to increase room, board, or parking fees for students attending the University.
“We are doing everything we can to keep costs affordable for students and their families, while delivering a high-quality educational experience,” said Renae Conley, the Ball State Board of Trustees Chair. “Even with rising inflation, access is our top priority for our institution.”
“I am grateful to our faculty and staff for demonstrating continued fiscal discipline, which has enabled the Board to make these decisions,” President Geoffrey S. Mearns said. “And I appreciate the support of our Board as we strive to maintain a premier, yet affordable education at our University,” Mearns added.