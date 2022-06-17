Ball State University announces no cost increases for room and board in 2022-23 academic year

Ball State officials said they are positioned as the most affordable institution in the Mid-American Conference.

MUNCIE, Ind. — For the second year, Ball State University decided not to increase room, board, or parking fees for students attending the University.

“We are doing everything we can to keep costs affordable for students and their families, while delivering a high-quality educational experience,” said Renae Conley, the Ball State Board of Trustees Chair. “Even with rising inflation, access is our top priority for our institution.”