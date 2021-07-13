Fishers Parks announces Blues Fest lineup

FISHERS, Ind. — Outdoor music performances are back this summer, and Fishers Parks is excited to announce the lineup for this year's Blues Fest.
The ninth annual Fishers Blues Fest is a popular, two-night celebration on Labor Day weekend (Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4) at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.
The event will conclude the annual Fishers Summer Concert Series and includes performances by renowned local and national award-winning blues artists, including:
Friday, Sept. 3
- Agents of Redemption – 5:20 p.m.
- Lil’ Red & The Rooster – 6:50 p.m.
- Bobby Rush – 8:15/8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
- Doug Henthorn – 3 p.m.
- Mr. Kinetik – 4 p.m.
- Joanna Connor – 5:45 p.m.
- Bernard Allison – 7:15 p.m.
- Brandon “Taz” Niederauer – 8:45 p.m.
The event is free, and all ages are welcome to attend.
Fishers Parks said restrooms, hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available on-site, and patrons are encouraged to wear face masks if they are not fully vaccinated.
No outside alcohol is allowed, but vendors will be on-site to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food and refreshments. Coolers, chairs and blankets are welcome.
More information on the full summer concert season can be found here.
