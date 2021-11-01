2 dead in sixth Indianapolis shooting since Monday night

This shooting adds to a list of other shootings that occurred during or in the hours that followed a City-County County meeting regarding funding to fight crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two more people were shot in Indianapolis early Tuesday morning, just a couple hours after four people were critically injured in a shooting.

Around 3 a.m., IMPD responded to a report of two people shot in the 8200 block of Gilmore Rd on the city's east side.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police tell 13News that no children were injured in this incident. At this time, investigators are unsure of the victims' relationship.

No other details were immediately available.

This shooting adds to a list of other shootings that have occurred during or in the hours that followed the Indianapolis City-County County meeting Monday night to approve a proposal to dedicate more than $3 million to fighting violent crime in Indianapolis.

Since that meeting, eight other people were shot in less than six hours. One of those people died, four are in critical condition, one is stable and the conditions of the other two are unknown.