Fishers moving to purchase portion of Hamilton Southeastern Utilities for $90 million

Fishers is already treating the waste from some 25,000 HSE customers and 6,500 municipal customers.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers is looking to purchase the portion of Hamilton Southeastern Utilities within its city limits. That would give Fishers control of the sewer system.

The matter is being sent to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for approval.

If approved, Fishers would purchase the sewer system for $90 million. To cover the cost, the city will issue sewer revenue bonds.

Fishers also believes it will be able to do all this without raising rates.

“Through this acquisition, the City can make a strategic investment to provide its community with complete ownership over all sewer assets within Fishers,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “Due to strategic investments in our municipal utility and the expertise of our staff, the City is well prepared to consolidate the utilities and provide consistent service and support for all Fishers residents. To be able to finance this purchase without a single penny of increased rates while maintaining the level of service is a real win.”

Fishers is already treating the waste from some 25,000 HSE customers and 6,500 municipal customers.

The IURC is set to start considering the acquisition this fall. The hope is to have the deal closed by year's end.