Three weeks ago, Brittany Wicklein's remains were found at the side of the road where now two memorials sit. Police say there's no update on the case or suspect.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — July 7th would've been Brittany Wicklein's 32nd birthday. Instead, her family is still looking for answers on her missing person case that turned into a homicide investigation after her body was found burning on the side of a South Fulton road.

Now, two memorials with crosses and happy birthday balloons sit on the side of Jones Road, keeping the mother of two's memory alive.

Brittany's mother set up one memorial, while her aunt, who she lived with while in Atlanta, set up the other one.

"My heart is broken right now," said her aunt Melba Scott. "I have someone out there that cannot be brought back. People don't know the pain I have every day and if they say they do, they don't. It's the worst pain in the world."

Brittany, who loved music and modeling, was reported missing Thursday, June 17. The next morning, her remains were found burning, where the balloons now fly in the wind.

Her best friend, Whitley Middleton, went to the memorial for her first time on Brittany's birthday.

"There are times where I feel surreal," Middleton said. "There are times when I'm dreaming and I see her. There are times I still call her phone."

South Fulton police say there are no updates to the case and still no suspects in custody.

"Nobody has contacted us or anything," said Scott. "It's been very hard because we want to know... we want justice for Brittany. She didn't deserve this tragic homicide."

However, people who say they were on Jones Road around 4 a.m. the day her remains were found, tell 11Alive they saw a man with a black shirt and white lettering holding a gas can.

"Justice will be served and you will not get away with this," added Middleton. "Not at all. We care and until my dying day I will find out what happened to Brittany."

Brittany's case was the second case involving human remains that were found under similar circumstances in South Fulton in a span of one week.

On June 12 around 6 p.m., South Fulton Police said that they responded to the 4100 block of Union Road to reports of a vehicle fire. There, they also found what appeared to be human remains.

As of Brittany's birthday, South Fulton police say they do not believe the incidents are connected. Both incidents are investigated separately.

Police say the remains connected to the other incident are still pending positive identification by the GBI.

"I want people to see that we're hurting," said Scott. "To wake up and see that she's gone when I go to work... I don't get to say I love you before I go to work."

Brittany and her two kids lived with Melba, who she called "Auntie." Melba said her niece loved music, dancing, was athletic, and was in the medical field.

"It's been empty," said Scott. "Some days I find myself okay for ten minutes, some days I don't even know where I'm at. I don't know what day it is. I just recap everything. She was happy that day."

Her two kids are back in Brittany's hometown in Indiana with their father.

As of Brittany's birthday, her fundraising page has raised more than $17,000. The family says it will help pay for Brittany's funeral at the end of the month.

11Alive has requested surveillance video and 911 calls tied to this case. If you have any information that could help, reach out to South Fulton police: