Fishers announces plans for $60 million community center

The Fishers Community Center at Johnson Farms will be located on Hoosier Road near 121st Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Fishers announced plans Tuesday to build a $60 million, 100,000+ square-foot community center.

In an announcement, the city said the center was designed with input from Fishers residents and will feature a dog park, indoor playground, indoor walking/running track, and aquatics facility.

The center will offer memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents, as well as free amenities for all, including an indoor playground, indoor track, and café.

“With this new community asset, we not only offer a place for health, fitness, and recreation, but also a place to gather and socialize with the friends, family, and neighbors, which we know is equally important in fostering a strong quality of life in our community," Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in a statement.

The facility is expected to cost no more than $60 million and will be paid for through city-issued bonds. The project will be presented to the Fishers Finance Committee on June 14 and Fishers City Council on June 19.