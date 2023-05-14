Bubbles & Bouquets event in Fishers celebrates moms, mother figures

Moms and their families got a special greeting before hand picking a special bouquet of flowers.

FISHERS, Ind. — On Mother's Day, moms around Fishers got some love with "Bubbles and Bouquets."

In single line fashion, mothers and their families got a special greeting before hand picking a special bouquet of flowers.

Dozens of families showed up at The Yard at Fishers District on Sunday for the event.

"We thought it would be a really fun opportunity for my daughter and I to just make bouquets and just get out and enjoy the nice weather," said Lindsay Johnson.

"Just two sisters, hanging out without our kids and our husbands," said Kristina Duff.

Duff and Quanary Hardy were among the moms who came out, taking a brief break from mom duties.

"My youngest was in the NICU for seven months, so he's a special needs kid, so a lot comes with that. And this is just a nice getaway from being a mom and a wife and just being Kristina again with my best friend of 30-plus years," said Duff

Best friends getting fresh flowers, a quick photo op and a nice mimosa, all for free to wrap up their afternoon. It's something organizers hope to make an annual tradition for all Indy moms.