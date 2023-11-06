City of Fishers set to host annual Spark!Fishers celebration June 20-24

The weeklong festival will include a new drone show, free concerts, 5K walk/run, car & art show, street fair and more.

FISHERS, Ind. — The annual weeklong Spark!Fishers is returning to downtown Fishers Tuesday June 20. Here's a list of what you need to know ahead of the celebration:

Free Tuesdays Concert

Tuesday, June 20 | 7 p.m.

The festivities will begin Tuesday with a Free Tuesdays show featuring Jukebox Luke at the Nickel Plate District Ampitheater.

Admission to the concert will be free with no tickets required.

Attendees are allowed to bring in food, non-alcoholic drinks, chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the performance.

For more information on the concert, click here.

5K Run/Walk & Kids' Dash

Wednesday, June 21 | 6:30 & 7 p.m.

The family-friendly 5K walk/run presented by IU Health Fishers will feature a 5K route along the Nickel Plate Trail Wednesday night.

The 5K will start in front of the Nickel Plate District Ampitheater at 6 Municipal Dr.

A Kids' Dash - 30-yard sprint - will take place just before the 5K at 6:30 p.m.

This year will also feature a new 5K after party for runners and walkers. The party will start right after the race with a DJ, food truck and drinks. You will also be able to redeem a bib for a free drink from Mashcraft Brewing.

For a map of the course and to register for the race, click here.

Car & Art Show

Thursday, June 22 | 6-9 p.m.

The Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show hosted by Jiffy Lube of Indiana will start Thursday at 6 p.m.

The event will include a lineup of vintage and modern cars alongside local artists and artisans curated by Fishers Arts Council.

The show will be free to attend with no tickets required.

To register your car for the show, click here.

Friday Night Concert

Friday, June 23 | 8 p.m.

The weekend party will kick off with a concert at the Nickel Plate District Ampitheater featuring Burning Red: A Taylor Swift Tribute.

Admission to the concert will be free with no tickets required.

Attendees are allowed to bring in food, non-alcoholic drinks, chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the performance.

For more information on the concert, click here.

Street Fair

Saturday, June 24 | 3-10 p.m.

The final day of celebrations will take place at the Municipal Complex, featuring a street fair with the following:

Local food and drinks, retail vendors, artisans, and more along with the Dining Tent sponsored by Four Day Ray Brewing and MacAllister Rentals.

Live performances starting at 3 p.m. on the main NPD AMP Stage and the Solo Stage sponsored by WTHR, Ed Martin Nissan, Ed Martin Toyota and DMC Insurance. For the full lineup, click here.

The Kids Zone with bounce houses, games, face painters, balloon artists and additional kid-friendly fun sponsored by WTHR, Ed Martin Nissan, Ed Martin Toyota and DMC Insurance.

The Spark!Fishers Teen Zone, featuring interactive racing simulators, arcade games table tennis, billiards, pop-a-shot, a skatepark and more.

The Hero Hut, a tent for active-duty military and veterans to learn about services and opportunities available to them, build friendships, and forge a connection to the Fishers community. Hero Hut is sponsored by The Learning Experience, Xfinity, Towne Post, and Northwest Bank.

(NOTE: The video above is from last year's Spark!Fishers celebration.)

Parade

Saturday, June 24 | 6 p.m.

This year's parade will follow a new route through the heart of downtown Fishers.

The parade will feature floats and walking groups from local organizations and civic groups.

The parade route has not yet been announced, but is expected to be announced soon here.

Aerial Drone Show

Saturday, June 24 | 10 p.m.

Spark!Fishers will wrap up the festivities with a new aerial drone show.

For more information on the show, click here.

General Information

Activity Wristbands

Wristbands will be required to participate in Saturday's interactive activities like the inflatables and skatepark.

Wristbands can be purchased ahead of the event for $3 for residents ($4.50 for nonresidents) or at the event for $5 ($7.50 for nonresidents).

Pre-ordered wristbands must be picked up at the Fishers Parks office at 8100 E. 106th St. during business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more and order wristbands, click here.

Accessibility & Respite

Accessible parking will be available at every event during the weeklong celebration.

Daily accessible parking options include:

Tuesday : South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive)

: South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive) Wednesday : South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive). Individuals using ADA parking lots must be parked by 6 p.m. to avoid road closures for the 5K, and cars must remain in the lot until the road closure is lifted at approximately 8 p.m. or once Fishers Police Department has deemed the roadway as safe to open.

: South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive). Individuals using ADA parking lots must be parked by 6 p.m. to avoid road closures for the 5K, and cars must remain in the lot until the road closure is lifted at approximately 8 p.m. or once Fishers Police Department has deemed the roadway as safe to open. Thursday : Small dog park parking lot at the northwest corner of Fishers Center Drive and Municipal Drive intersection (near the post office), immediately west and across from the City Hall construction site

: Small dog park parking lot at the northwest corner of Fishers Center Drive and Municipal Drive intersection (near the post office), immediately west and across from the City Hall construction site Friday : South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive)

: South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive) Saturday: South City Services Building parking lot (3 Municipal Drive) and the Fishers Police Department parking garage (4 Municipal Drive)

Fishers Parks will also offer attendees KultureCity sensory inclusive bags and weighted lap pads for those with sensory needs during the events. Items will be available at info tents near festival entrances.

There will also be a respite room inclusive of mothers, prayer and sensory needs available for use.

For more information, click here.

Event Parking & Road Closures

Free parking will be available for all events Tuesday through Friday around the Municipal Complex and downtown Fishers parking garages and street parking.

On Saturday, guests are encouraged to park at Navient Corporation (11100 USA Drive) overflow parking on the southside of USA Drive and take the free shuttle. Shuttles will run regularly beginning Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

Shuttles will stop between 5:45 to 7 p.m. with the last pick up at 5:30 p.m. due to the parade route and will resume at 7 p.m.