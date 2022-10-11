Firefighters rescue 3 people stuck on scaffolding outside Indianapolis high rise

It happened late Monday at Regions Tower, 211 N. Pennsylvania Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued three men who became stuck on scaffold Monday outside the 19th floor of an Indianapolis high rise.

First responders were called to the Regions Tower, 211 North Pennsylvania Street around 10:15 p.m.

The men were replacing a window on the building when "One of the rigs that was holding the window up came off the pulley which caused them to basically have to hang onto the glass so that it wouldn’t fall to the ground and hurt somebody," according to an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson.

The trio tried to solve the issue for about two hours but when they couldn't relieve the pressure on the rope system, they called the fire department for help, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters set up ropes to over the side of the building from the 36th floor and used the system to alleviate the pressure on the window. The men were then lowered to the fifth floor - along with the glass - on the scaffolding.

The workers were not injured and said the danger they were concerned about was the risk that the glass could fall and injure one of them or someone on the street below.