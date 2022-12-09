WATCH: IFD rescues 2-year-old dog from pit

Pictures and video show IFD firefighters building a rig to get Mansa out of the trench and up to safety.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old dog named Mansa is back with his family after getting rescued by Indianapolis firefighters.

Mansa is an American Bully breed dog, who fell into a trench near his home. Mansa’s owners called 911 to get help and IFD responded.

The trench was 12 feet deep, but Mansa seemed to be OK. The trench is in a lot next to Mansa’s family’s home.

Pictures and video show IFD firefighters building a rig to get Mansa out of the trench and up to safety.

After about an hour and a half in the trench, firefighters were able to get down to Mansa and bring him up to safety.