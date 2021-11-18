Festival of Trees returns to full capacity at Indiana Historical Society

The festival features 75 trees at the Indiana Historical Society and all are uniquely designed by local businesses and nonprofits.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is celebrating the Festival of Trees for the seventh time this year.

Seventy-five trees are featured inside, and all are uniquely designed by local businesses and nonprofits.

"Some people don't want a traditional tree at all," said Amy Lamb, vice president of marketing and sales at the Indiana Historical Society. "As you walk through the building, you're going to find people have built their own versions of trees or something inspired by a tree that will help them be a little more unique."

Guests are once again welcomed inside Lilly Hall by a 30-foot tree. This year it was decorated by local artist Walter Knabe.

"The theme is back home again in Indiana," said Lamb. "Inviting people to return and think about happier, more joyful times and we hope that they do that with us."

The Festival of Trees runs through Jan. 8.